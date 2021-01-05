17 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 5,325 further deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

16 of today’s reported deaths occurred in January.

There has been a total of 2,282 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 4th January, the HPSC has been notified of 5,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 113,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

122 of these new cases were in Kerry.

The 14-day incidence rate in Kerry is now 587 per 100,000 population.

Of the cases notified today:

2,550 are men / 2,769 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

1,931 in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 840 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

“We have seen some early progress in that the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days – but we need to continue this effort to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead.

“If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring COVID-19 back under control – which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.