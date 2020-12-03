Over 16,000 Kerry people get COVID welfare payments

Over 16,000 people in Kerry are claiming COVID-19 welfare payments this week.

14,000 people, who are fully out of work due to COVID, are claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment; that’s an increase of thirty people from last week.

The PUP figure has been increasing every week for two months now in Kerry.

155 people in the county closed their payment as they are returning to work.

2,167 Kerry people have been medically certified for the Enhanced Illness Benefit this week; they are self-isolating or have coronavirus.

That figure is up just over 50 compared to last week.