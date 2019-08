Fáilte Ireland’s received applications worth almost 1.3 billion euro for a new scheme to encourage regional development in the tourism sector.

Platforms for Growth was launched earlier this summer and seeks to help large-scale visitor attractions.

Dublin had the highest number of applicants at 25, followed by Kerry with 16, Galway 13, Cork 12 and Donegal had 10 submissions.

Mary Stack from Fáilte Ireland says the winning projects will help job growth in the industry.