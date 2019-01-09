16 projects from Kerry in this year’s BT Young Scientist

16 projects from nine Kerry schools will take part in this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

The event runs in the RDS in Dublin from Wednesday to Saturday (9-12th January).

It aims to increase schools’ engagement in science, technology, maths and engineering.

Among the topics looked at in Kerry projects are the impact of plastic, racist attitudes among teenagers and if nursery rhymes are appropriate for the 21st century.

A group of students from Tralee CBS The Green will display their farm safety book aimed at children.

Michael Kirby, Padraig Crean and Michael Carroll explain why they created the book:

The Kerry projects for this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition are:

· Killorglin Community College: A systematic study into using halophyte species to develop a nutrient treatment biofilter to combat oceanic deadzone.

· Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine: Is It Possible to Create a Mathematical Model to Predict Photopollution Based on Population Density in Munster?

· Mercy Secondary School: Safety Sensor and Camera for Bicycles

· Killorglin Community College: Is Facebook listening? – An investigation into the use of personal devices as listening apparatuses for data harvesting for targeted advertising.

· Tarbert Comprehensive School: Our Plastic Problem!

· Tarbert Comprehensive School: An investigation into the economic advantages of employing a plastic reformer to recycle plastic farm waste into sustainable farm products.

· Coláiste na Sceilge: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away?

· C.B.S. Secondary School: A study into the effectiveness of teaching farm safety skills to young children by integrating different teaching pedagogies into a children’s storybook.

· Mercy Secondary School: An Investigation into whether Graphene is an Effective Alternative to Plastic

· Mercy Secondary School: HawkBotDirect

· St. Brigid’s Secondary School: Investigating the Presence of Microplastics in Freshwater Lakes surrounding Killarney.

· Mercy Secondary School: The Posture Pad

· Killorglin Community College: Are nursery rhymes appropriate for the 21st century?

· Killorglin Community College: An Investigation Into The Information Collected By Our Mobile Phones

· Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí: Imscrúdú a dhéanamh ar Eacnamaíochta Iompraíochta de Claontaí Fo-Chonscneacha i gCinntí Tomhaltóirí

· Meanscoil Phadraig Naofa: An Examination of Racist Attitudes Among Teenagers in Ireland