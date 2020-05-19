16 more people die as a result of COVID-19

16 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,561

51 more cases have been confirmed.

It means the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 24,251.

Of the confirmed cases, 57% are female and 43% are male; the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

3,143 cases (13%) have been hospitalised; 390 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,661 cases are associated with healthcare workers

There was one new COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry; there are now 308 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,759 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,372 cases (5%).

As of midnight Monday 18 May, 295,626 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 36,818 tests were carried out and of these 932 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.5%.