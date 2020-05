Another 16 people with the coronavirus have died in the Republic.

There are 266 new confirmed cases, with the total death toll now standing at 1,319.

There are now 21,772 people infected with Covid-19 here.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says 6,211 of those who’ve tested positive are healthcare workers.

Three additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry; the number of confirmed cases in the county is now 298.