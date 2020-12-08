16 incidents of dogs worrying livestock in Kerry

There were 16 incidents of livestock worrying by dogs recorded in Kerry last year.

That’s according to the Department of Rural and Community Development, which is responsible for dog control policy and legislation.

In total, 253 incidents of livestock worrying, including sheep attacks, by dogs were recorded by local authorities around the country; Mayo had the highest incidence rate of 27.

The Irish Farmers’ Association says the biggest problem with dog attacks on sheep is the absence of responsibility among some dog owners.

The association recently met Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan to discuss enforcement of existing regulations for dogs including microchipping.