16 more deaths from COVID-19

16 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

It brings the total death toll in the country to 174.

11 people who died were located in the east, four in the north west and one in the west of the country.

The patients included 6 females and 10 males; four patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

There are now over 5,000 confirmed cases in the Republic following 370 new cases as at 1pm, today (Monday 6th April).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says there are now 5,364 confirmed cases.

In Kerry, there are 89 cases; an increase of four since midnight on Friday.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,692 followed by Cork on 362.