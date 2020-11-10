16 more deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 5 new cases in Kerry

Sixteen additional deaths from COVID-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, one in October, and one remains under investigation.

There have been 270 new cases of the virus, bringing the national total to 65,889.

There have been 1,963 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today (Tuesday), 282 patients were in hospital with the virus, 40 of whom are in intensive care. There have been 21 more hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight yesterday (Monday, November 9th), the HPSC had been notified of 270 additional cases – of these, 82 are in Dublin, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 each in Limerick and in Tipperary, and the remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 counties.

Separate to these figures, according to the HPSC, five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry, up to midnight on Sunday (November 8th). This brings the total number of cases in the county, since the start of the pandemic, to 1,220. A full county-by-county breakdown of cases is 24 hours behind the figures released daily.