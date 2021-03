The Department of Health has reported 16 COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

Three of these deaths occurred in January, 12 occurred in February and one in January.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 543 new cases of the virus.

11 of these cases are in Kerry, which still has the fourth lowest 14-day incidence rate of any county with 59.6 per 100,000.

That figure nationally is 155.3.