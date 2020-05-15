16 COVID-19 deaths and 129 additional cases in Ireland

Sixteen more people in Ireland have died from COVID-19; bringing the death toll to 1,518.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 129 new confirmed coronavirus cases, with the total nationally now at 23,956.

Data as of midnight Wednesday shows that 57% of cases are in females and 42% in males, with the average age 48 years.

13% or 3,062 of all cases have been hospitalised, with 387 of those admitted to Intensive Care.

Almost a third of cases (7,427 or 31%) are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin continues to have the highest number of cases at 49% or 11,557, followed by Kildare with 1,352 cases or 6% or them all, and then Cork with 1,256 cases or 5% of all cases.

In Kerry, there’s been one additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 306; Kerry accounts for 1.3% of all cases nationally.