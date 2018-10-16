Over 150,000 meals provided to Kerry charities from surplus food donations

Over 150,000 meals have been provided to charities in Kerry over the past four years from surplus food donations.

The food has come from Tesco Ireland in partnership with FoodCloud, and has benefitted eight charitable causes.

The donations go to schools, family resource centres, soup kitchens, youth services, homeless organisations, and the elderly.





Tesco is committed to having no surplus food going to waste by 2020, and is calling on Kerry charities to sign up to receive surplus food donations.

It also has a Community Chill Campaign, which provides free fridges and freezers for the surplus food, and is urging groups to apply for them.

food-aid-tralee