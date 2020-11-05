15,000 people in Kerry getting COVID-19 welfare payments this week

14,894 people in Kerry are getting COVID-19 welfare payments this week.

That’s up 1,791 on last week, according to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment is for employees and the self-employed who are fully out of work due to COVID-19.

This week, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection paid out €95 million across the country to 330,000 people; this is up over 34,000 people in the past week.

In Kerry, 12,965 people are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week; that’s up 1,719 on last week, a 15% increase.

Among them are 74 people who have informed the Department they’re returning to work and have closed their payment this week.

At its peak on May 5th, 22,200 people were claiming PUP in Kerry.

The other COVID welfare scheme is the Enhanced Illness Benefit, which is paid to people medically certified as having coronavirus or who are self-isolating.

There are 1,929 people in Kerry receiving that payment this week, an increase of 72 on last week.