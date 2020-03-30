150 acres of Killarney National Partk damaged by gorse fire

About 150 acres of land was damaged in a large gorse fire in Killarney National Park last night.

Emergency services were battling the blaze near Dinis overnight.

Kerry County Council and Kerry Fire Service had in recent days appealed to members of the public to refrain from setting illegal gorse fires to avoid putting additional strain on emergency services at a time of national crisis.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says it’s illegal to burn land at this time – and those who do, will face penalties.