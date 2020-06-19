15 water schemes in Kerry in drought or near drought

15 water schemes in Kerry are in drought or at near drought stage.

That’s according to Irish Water.

A nationwide hosepipe ban, which was imposed last Tuesday, is set to remain in place for another five weeks.

The number of water schemes in drought in Kerry has increased in the past week despite recent rainfall.

12 schemes were in or at risk of drought this time last week, that has increased to 15

The Mid Kerry scheme, which supplies Milltown, Killorglin and the areas south of Killorglin, as well as Breanlee, Baile Mór, An Riasc, Aughacasla, Baile na bhFionn Urach, Camp, Maulin, Ballintermon, Leataoibh are all in drought.

Kenmare, Dingle, Fenit, An Clochan and Dun Chaoinn are at risk of potential drought.

Irish Water says the need for a water conservation order was due to an exceptionally dry spring, with very low water levels in both surface and ground water sources.

May was the driest month so far this year in Kerry with 52.6 millimetres of rain recorded at Valentia Observatory; that’s well below the monthly average for the station of 93.5 millimetres.

Irish Water says the rainfall in recent weeks has not been sufficient to return water sources to normal levels and that sustained periods of heavy rain over a number of weeks are needed to replenish reservoirs.