Up to 15 jobs expected as Tralee firm announces US company will take its name

Tralee company ViClarity has announced that US consultancy firm PolicyWorks LLC is to come under the ViClarity name with immediate effect.

ViClarity is a leading governance, risk and compliance technology provider.

PolicyWorks LLC, which is a regulatory compliance consulting firm based in Iowa, merged with the Kerry company last year but will now rebrand as ViClarity.

ViClarity founder, Ogie Sheehy, says the rebrand will enable the organisation to build on the solid foundation they have set in place over the last 12 months and drive growth globally from its Tralee headquarters.

He said that the rebrand will allow the company to continue to provide industry leading technology and services to the financial, healthcare and other sectors all over the world.

It’s planned that 10 to 15 jobs will be created in Tralee this year as a result of the rebrand.

Seven new jobs were created last year in Tralee when ViClarity’s merger with PolicyWorks LLC occurred.

ViClarity has more than 1,000 global clients using its technology to save hours of manual work, streamline processes and to navigate changing regulatory environments.

The rebrand will also see the launch of viclarity.com which will house frequently updated content to support clients.

ViClarity Global CEO, Miriam De Dios Woodward said that organisations across all industries have begun to see the benefit of bringing traditionally disparate functions of governance, risk and compliance together.