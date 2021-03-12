15 fines for dog fouling

15 fines have been issued for dog fouling in recent years.

Kerry County Council says no prosecutions have taken place, adding that a successful prosecution for dog fouling is very difficult to achieve.

In response to a motion at the Tralee Municipal District meeting from Mayor Terry O’Brien, the local authority says it has been proactive in raising awareness around this ongoing issue.

Council dog and litter wardens are undertaking patrols in towns and amenity areas and members of the public are asked to highlight areas of concern.