The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 15 more deaths from COVID-19. Ten of these fatalities took place this month.

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,117.

310 new cases of the virus were confirmed this evening; 80 of these are in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Louth, 15 each in Kilkenny, Waterford, Tipperary and Meath with the remaining 118 cases in 16 counties. There are no new cases in Kerry.

The total number of cases in Kerry since the start of the pandemic remains unchanged at 1,351. The national figure stands at 75,203.