15 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 15 people with COVID-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,467 COVID-19 related deaths in the country.

As of 11am today, the HPSC has been notified of 139 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,135 nationally.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday May 9th reveals that 57% of cases are female and 43% are male, and the average age of confirmed cases is 49 years.

2,998 cases or 13% of cases have been hospitalised, and of those, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,175 (49% of all cases), followed by Kildare with 1,331 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,232 (5%).

The latest data shows the number confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry has remained the same since last Friday at 303.