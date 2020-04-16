There are 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in University Hospital Kerry, according to the latest figures.

The data was released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

The information is correct as of 8pm last night (Wednesday).

There are 226 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry.

The latest data for University Hospital Kerry shows there are 15 confirmed cases in the hospital.

At the time the figures were recorded, there were also two suspected coronavirus cases in UHK.

The data also analyses the number of beds available within hospitals nationwide. The information shows there are three general beds vacant at UHK, as of yesterday morning.

There are also five critical care beds vacant at the Tralee-based hospital.

Based on these figures, there are also two confirmed cases of coronavirus in UHK’s critical care unit.