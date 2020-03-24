15 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Kerry

There are now 15 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry.

That’s according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

Nationally, 204 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of 1pm today.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the Republic of Ireland to 1,329.

It was confirmed today that one man in the east of the country had died from novel coronavirus bringing to seven the number of people who have died from the virus in the Republic.

Kerry’s total of 15 represents 1.1% of the national total, with Dublin and Cork worst affected.

The new statistic for Kerry is an increase of three on yesterday’s (Monday’s) figure.

As of midnight last night, almost 18,000 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the country, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Of the total number of 1,329 confirmed cases, 55% were men and 45% were women; with the median age being 45 years old.

277 cases (29%) have been hospitalised and of this figure, 36 people were admitted to intensive care units. Twenty-six per cent of cases are associated with healthcare workers.