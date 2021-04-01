Over 14,600 drivers with penalty points in Kerry

There are 14,608 drivers with penalty points in Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the Road Safety Authority.

These figures relate to June 2020, and are the most up-to-date figures available.

The RSA figures show there are over 1,900 drivers in Kerry with six or more penalty points on their licence.

48 people have one penalty point, while 888 people have two penalty points and 10,435 have more than three.

203 people have four penalty points, 1,119 motorists have five penalty points and 1,503 had six points on their licence as of June last year.

Meanwhile, 324 people have between 7 and 9 penalty points on their licence.

33 people have ten points, while 27 have 11 penalty points and 28 drivers have 12 points of their licence.

The data shows in the last decade, female motorists in Ireland have received half the number of penalty points than their male counterparts.

County gender specific data is currently not available, however the 2019 figures reveal that 1,874 penalty point endorsements were issued to women in the county, compared to 3,653 issued to Kerry men.