Over 14,000 people in Kerry claiming COVID-19 welfare payments this week.

The majority, 13,970 people are on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, with an additional 45 claiming the Enhanced Illness Benefit.

This week the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection paid out €104 million in Pandemic Unemployment Payments across the country to 352,000 people.

This is for employees and the self-employed who are fully out of work due to COVID-19.

In Kerry, 13,970 people are getting PUP this week; that’s up 106 on last week, and is the seventh week in a row the figure has increased.

At its peak on May 5th, 22,200 people were in receipt of PUP in Kerry; this week’s figure represents 63% of the peak.

Some 93 people have informed the Department they’re returning to work and have closed their payment this week.

To date, 2,115 people in Kerry have received the Enhanced Illness Benefit; that’s up 45 since last week.

This payment is for people medically certified as having coronavirus or who are self-isolating.