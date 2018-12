Over 14,000 parking fines were issued across Kerry in 2018.

Kerry County Council says across the four municipal districts 14,350 fines were given totalling €404,000.

The local authority raised €2 million from its carparks over the past 12 months.





A review of carparking began in 2018; a new pay parking system including non-cash payment options is to be rolled out over the coming year.