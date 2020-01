There were over 1,400 residential property transactions in Kerry over the past twelve months.

That’s according to Geo Directory, which combines An Post resources with information from Ordnance Survey Ireland to compile a database of Irish addresses.

In the twelve months up to October 2019, there were 1,443 property transactions in the county, nearly 190 of which related to new dwelling homes.

The average residental property price in the county during this period was nearly €190,000.