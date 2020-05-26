1,400 Kerry employees stop COVID-19 welfare payment

1,400 Kerry employees have stopped their COVID-19 welfare payment.

There are still 21,500 in the county availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, with a further 1,000 on the COVID-19 Illness Benefit.

That’s according to details released by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment of €350 a week is an emergency payment for employees and the self-employed who have lost their income and are fully unemployed due to the pandemic.

This week the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued payments valued at €203 million to 579,400 people across the country.

In Kerry, 21,500 people are getting the payment this week; that’s down 200 people on last week.

Amongst them are 1,400 who have informed the Department they’re returning to work and have closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The COVID-19 Illness Benefit was introduced for people who have been medically certified to self-isolate or have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and is also paid at a rate of €350 a week.

1,000 people in Kerry have been medically certified for receipt of this this week; that’s up 100 on last week.