Kerry County Council has over 1,400 (1,416) employees.

Figures contains in the local authority’s annual report for 2018 show that the majority, 723, are in operational or outdoor roles.

There are 465 staff working in managerial or administrative positions within the council, and 228 in engineering or technical jobs.

Kerry County Council held 42 competitions last year for new positions; they attracted over 1,800 (1,863) applications.