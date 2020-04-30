Over 1,400 calls made to Kerry COVID-19 community phone line

Over 1,400 calls have been made to Kerry’s COVID-19 community phone line.

It was launched on March 30th to help people accessing non-emergency and non-medical services.

The free, confidential phoneline was set up by the COVID-19 Kerry Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations including the council, gardaí, and GAA.

It operates seven days a week from 8am to 8pm, and is contactable by phoning 1800 807 009, texting SUPPORT followed by your NAME to 50555, or emailing [email protected]

Kerry County Council says the calls take significant pressure off other agencies like the HSE and gardaí, and to date over 1,400 calls have been received and responded to.