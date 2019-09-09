14-year-old from mid Kerry competes in world’s most famous sheepdog trials

A 14-year-old from mid Kerry is competing in the world’s most famous sheepdog trials, One Man and his Dog.

Last night on TV, the BBC Countryfile programme profiled Tara Foley from Glencar who’s taking part in the competition with her dog, Sky.

Tara’s skill with sheepdogs has been evident from a very early age and she was a Munster senior champion at the age of 11.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District, Cllr Dan McCarthy says it was wonderful to watch Tara on the BBC showing how she’s up there with the best in the world.