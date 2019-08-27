14 Roses take to the stage tonight

14 Roses will take to the stage of the Dome tonight.

They are among 32 women from all over the world bidding to become the 61st Rose of Tralee.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch MC and West Kerry man Dáithí O’Sé during the second televised show.

The atmosphere promises to be electric in the Dome this evening as the Kerry Rose Sally-Anne Leahy will be among the Roses taking to the stage from 8 o’clock tonight.

Also hoping to impress the judges will be Roses from Chicago, Antrim, Galway, Clare and London.

The New Zealand, Donegal, Limerick, Ohio, Ottawa and San Francisco Roses will also be interviewed by Dáithí O’Sé.

He will be joined on stage too by the South Carolina and Wexford Roses.

The 61st Rose of Tralee will parade through Tralee from around 11.30pm before a major firework display as part of Midnight Madness.

Meanwhile, the bookies currently have Kildare Rose Emer Fogarty as favourite to take the 2019 Rose of Tralee title.

She is closely followed by Limerick Rose Sinead Flanagan.

Also in the top five are Kerry Rose Sally-Anne Leahy, Donegal Rose Chloe Kennedy and Melbourne Rose Jordan Balyfry.