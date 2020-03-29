14 more people have died from COVID-19

Fourteen more people have died from COVID-19.

It brings to 36 the total number of deaths from the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

All 14 deaths located in the east of the country.

The median age of yesterday’s reported deaths is 81.

There are now 2,415 confirmed cases in Ireland; that’s an increase of 294 cases in 24 hours.

The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years.

489 cases (26%) have been hospitalised and of those hospitalised, 67 cases have been admitted to ICU.

445 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

In Kerry, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 47, up from 44 the day before.

There are 184 cases in Cork and 46 in Limerick.