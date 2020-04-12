14 more people die as a result of COVID-19

14 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

12 of those who died were in the east and two were in the west.

Of the eight men and six women who died, 10 had underlying health conditions.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 80.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 334.

727 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed; 430 were reported by laboratories in Ireland and 297 cases were confirmed following tests sent to Germany.

It means the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 9,655.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 and 21% or 1,777 people have been hospitalised; 261 cases are in ICU.

2,312 healthcare workers have been confirmed as having the virus.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 7%

15 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says there are now 170 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,514 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 648 cases (8%)