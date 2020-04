There were 14 patients with COVID-19 at University Hospital Kerry as of last Saturday, April 4th.

UHK had the fourteenth highest number of patients with coronavirus out of the country’s 29 public hospitals.

The HSE figures that were released to RTÉ showed that Beaumont Hospital in Dublin had the highest number with 110 patients as of April 4th.

University Hospital Limerick had 25 patients while Cork University Hospital had 19 patients with COVID-19.