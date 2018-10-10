14 members of IT Tralee’s Academic Council resign citing failures to safeguard academic standards at the college

14 members of the Institute of Technology Tralee’s Academic Council have resigned citing concerns over academic standards.

The 34 person council is made up of college management, heads of department and elected academic members of staff.

The resignations of the 14 elected members of the council comes at a time when IT Tralee is engaged in a merger process with Cork Institute of Technology.





In a letter, addressed to the chairman of the council and President of the College Dr Oliver Murphy and seen by Radio Kerry, the 14 signatories state that their concerns centre on the operation of the Academic Council, inadequate rules by which examination boards operate and absence of rules requiring accountability from the examination boards to the council.

The letter states that the members do not accept that examination boards can create any marks they wish for students and that the council does not have any oversight.

It also outlines the attempts made to resolve these matters over the past few months.

The elected members also accuse Dr Murphy of acting in bad faith when the council reduced the quorum required for meetings from 50% plus one to one third plus one, thereby effectively cutting out the academic members of the council from having input or making decisions.

It says that over the past 3 years the elected members have repeatedly attempted to address the dysfunctionality of the council but have encounterd many difficulties when attempting to safeguard academic standards at the Institute

The letter is signed by Ursula Barrett, Dr Joan Cleary, Margaret Finch, Mary Fitzgibbon, Michael Galvin, Dr Brendan Guifoyle, Dr Catrina Heffernan, John Jones, Una Moynihan, Gene O Donnell, Martin O’Grady, Fiona O Flynn, Sean O’Mahony and Dr Eugene Ross