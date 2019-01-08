14 littering convictions in Kerry in 2018

Kerry County Council secured fourteen convictions for littering in 2018.

The council says all complaints relating to illegal dumping are investigated.

The local authority issued 139 litter fines during the year; 82 in the Tralee Municipal District, 30 in Listowel, 18 in South and West Kerry and 9 in Killarney.





62 fines were paid and twenty prosecutions were taken.

this year over 900 litter complaints and almost 300 waste complaints were received.

Both are an increase on 2017 which the local authority says can be attributed to ongoing public awareness campaigns.

The council says covert CCTV was used on a number of occasions during the year.

Meanwhile, over 85,000 waste transactions took place until the end of November at the council’s civic amenity sites; over 4,200 tonnes of waste was accepted.

Over 24,000 recycling bags were sold during the eleven month period.

The bring banks in the county collected 3,100 tonnes of glass, 218 tonnes of steel cans and 70 tonnes of aluminium cans.