14% drop in new car registrations in Kerry

There’s been a 14% drop in the number of new cars being registered in Kerry.

Statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show there are 1,572 new passenger cars in the county so far this year.

There’s been a drop in new diesel cars, down 21% on last year’s figure to 830, and petrol registrations also fell 7% in the past year to 596 as of the end of May.





106 petrol electric vehicles were registered between January and May this year, down 10 in the past year.

29 electric cars were registered during the same period, up 17 on last year’s figure, while there were 11 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids, up from three at the same time last year.