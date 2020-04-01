14 more COVID-19 deaths in Ireland; two new cases in Kerry

There are two new cases of coronavirus in Kerry, bringing the total to 68.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

They also show that across the country, 14 more people have died after contracting COVID-19, and there are 212 new confirmed cases of the illness.

The latest COVID-19 victims are seven females and seven males.

Ten deaths occurred in the east, and four in the south.

There have now been 85 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The average age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 212 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as at 1pm today, bring to 3,447 the total number of confirmed cases.

Analysis of figures up to midnight Monday show 48% of cases are male and 50% are female, 134 clusters involving 563 cases.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,645 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 255 cases (8%).

In Kerry there are now 68 cases, up two from yesterday, while there are 87 in Limerick.

The average age of confirmed cases nationally is 48 years.

834 cases (28%) have been hospitalised, and of those, 126 cases have been admitted to ICU

752 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 18%.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 65% of people in Ireland are engaging in digital interactions with family and friends.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

· 89% believe current social distancing measures are appropriate

· 94% are confident in their ability to adhere to new restrictions

· 85% feel they have adapted to changes since COVID-19 and know the steps to take if they develop symptoms

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our research suggests that 1 in 3 people are worried about their health, with 3 out of 4 worried about the health of their families and friends.

“People are taking action to look after their wellbeing. Two thirds of people are conversing with family and friend’s by using phone and internet.

“Restrictions do not mean you stop maintaining your relationships or your health.

Adapt your hobbies; go for walks, exercise and do the things that maintain wellbeing within the limits of physical distancing and public health advice.

“I can confirm that expanded contact tracing for all confirmed cases for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, as decided by National Public Health Emergency Team will commence this week. This will reduce transmission of the virus.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE said; “The public health messaging remains the same for all patients awaiting testing. Assume you have COVID19 and isolate. Each and everyone of you can break the chain of transmission of the virus, save lives and reduce illness among vulnerable groups.”