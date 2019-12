There were 14 bankruptcies in Kerry this year.

StubbsGazette data shows that there were 9.49 bankruptcies per 100,000 population in the county.

Nationally, the number of bankruptcies fell this year to 259, down from 397 in 2018.

The data shows that people living in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan were twice as likely to file for bankruptcy or be forced into bankruptcy as those in Munster and Leinster.