13th Dingle Food Festival to take place next month

The 13th annual Dingle Food Festival is taking place early next month.

Running from October 4th to 6th, the festival is going green and plastic free this year, and is aiming to be 100% waste free next year.

Food vendors will use compostable containers, which can be re-used or disposed of at trail outlets.

Those attending are asked to bring their own cutlery and plate or bowl for food tastings, or to buy an eco-friendly bamboo festival pack, and there’ll be rinse stations available around the town.