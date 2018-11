135 Kerry schools will receive funding under the Government’s Minor Works Grant programme.

The payment is worth over €6,400 for a 50-pupil school and over €11,000 for a 300-pupil school.

Junior Minister and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says payments will be made in the coming days and will be used for small scale works and improvements.





The Department of Education says schools will have discretion as to how to use the money but says priority will be given to fire safety prevention works.