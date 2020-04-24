132 Kerry County Council staff available for temporary re-assignment to HSE

Over 100 Kerry County Council staff are available for temporary re-assignment to the HSE or other departments during COVID-19.

The HSE has sought help in filling roles, while a significant number of other council staff have been redeployed to critical areas.

Some 53 Kerry County Council staff have been reassigned from their normal roles to support other critical and essential services within the local authority during COVID-19.

More are operating the community support helpline which runs seven days a week.

Any staff not required for essential services are being made available for temporary re-assignment to the HSE or other departments through the Public Appointments Service.

The council is co-operating with the HSE as part of the Southern Regional Emergency Coordination Group, and they’ve asked for support to fill administrative and technical staffing needs; this request is being facilitated through the Public Appointments Service.

To date, 132 Kerry County Council staff have been identified under the Temporary Assignment Scheme as available to provide support as required for tasks arising in other public service areas, which are considered critical as part of the overall response to the pandemic.