131 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry this week

131 people have been waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in total this week.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.

21 people are in need of a bed in UHK today, while 27 patients were waiting on trolleys yesterday.

32 people were waiting on trolleys there on Wednesday, with a further 28 people waiting for a bed on Tuesday and there were 23 on trolleys in UHK on Monday.

Nationally, there are 467 people are waiting for beds today; University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit with 73 people are waiting on trolleys.