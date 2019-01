Kerry County Council received around 1,300 planning applications in 2018.

Around 320 were for single rural houses; 245 were granted and 38 were refused.

40 applications were made for developments of two or more houses; 36 of these got the green light and 11 were turned down.

There were about 400 applications for commercial, agricultural, sport and school projects; 330 were granted and 25 refused.