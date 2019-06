There have been 1,332 active Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) tenancies in Kerry since the scheme began.

Kerry County Council commenced HAP on December 1st, 2016 and there were 7 active tenancies that year.

There were 427 active tenancies in the county in 2017 and 898 in 2018, according to figures in today’s Irish Times.

The figures show that HAP payments cost the State over €15 million in 2015, but are expected to cost €423 million this year.