Over 130 groups call on political party leaders to end support for Shannon LNG

Over 130 national and international groups have written to all political party leaders asking them to stop support for fracked gas infrastructure including the Shannon LNG project in North Kerry.

It calls for a policy statement in the next programme for government against the development of LNG import terminals, including the one proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

The liquefied natural gas terminal earmarked for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank in North Kerry is included on the EU’s Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list.

The multi-million euro development was first proposed in 2006 but has been beset by delays; it’s expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and 50 permanent jobs.

This letter from over 130 groupings comes as Government formation talks intensify, and calls for an explicit policy statement to be included in the next programme for government against the development of all new fossil fuel infrastructure in the form of LNG import terminals.

They say these terminals, one proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank and another in Cork, could facilitate the entry of unconventional fracked gas into the Irish energy mix.

They add that while Shannon LNG has already been approved by the European Commission, it requires the continued support of the member state Government, in order to proceed and have access to European funds.

The project currently faces a High Court challenge from Friends of the Irish Environment over the decision-making process that led to its approval.