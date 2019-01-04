Over 130 goals set with aim of rejuvenating south Kerry Gaeltacht

Over 130 goals have been set with the aim of rejuvenating the south Kerry Gaeltacht.

The Uíbh Ráthach taskforce was set up following the bleak results of a socio-economic survey, which showed the population in the Gaeltacht had declined by 40% since 1956.

Work began early last year on developing an action plan to realise the potential of the region, and the taskforce has now finalised it – it has set out over 130 actions.





Regional Manager South for Údaras na Gaeltachta, Dónal Ó Liathain says the plan is set over a three-year period and aims to create employment and provide services in the region.