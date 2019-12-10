13 rivers in Kerry significantly polluted

Thirteen rivers in Kerry have been classified as significantly polluted according to the EPA’s Water Quality in Ireland report.

The report provides an evaluation of the ecological health of Ireland’s rivers, lakes, canals, groundwaters, estuaries and coastal waters.

This Environmental Protection Agency report shows that of 146 river water bodies in Kerry, the majority are in good condition.

It shows that 17 had a high status, 87 were good, 29 were moderate, 13 poor, but none were classed as being in a bad state.

Poor equates to suffering significant pollution.

The rivers classified as poor are two sections of the Carragh River near Glencar, The Glenahoo river Castlegregory, The Milltown river Dingle, The Galey River near Listowel, The Brick River in Lixnaw

The Glantane River near Scartaglen a section of the Maine near Castleisland and the Fahaduff River in the same area, The River Deenagh Killarney the Tyshe River Ardfert and the Gweestin river near Faha.

The report also noted transitional water bodies at poor and bad status, and the reasons for this – it classed both the Cashen Estuary and Upper Feale (FEEL) Estuary are being poor because of phytoplankton – microscopic algae that drift along with water movements.