13 Kerry individuals and businesses named in Revenue’s latest Tax Defaulters List

13 Kerry individuals and businesses have been named in Revenue’s latest tax defaulters list.

Brian Magee of Sheheree, Mill Road, Killarney, who is listed a fairground operator and company director, received the largest fine in the county.

He was fined a total of €67,984.





In total, Revenue imposed fines and penalties totalling €105,389 on Kerry-listed individuals and businesses.

CLIFFORD, DONAL – 10, BALLYOUGHTRAGH HEIGHTS, MILTOWN, CO. KERRY – DISC JOCKEY –

1,250.00

GREENE, JOAN – BALLINAGROUN, INCH, ANNASCAUL, TRALEE, CO. KERRY – CAFÉ –

13,500.00

KUHLMANN, SOREN – 96, NEW STREET, KILLARNEY, CO. KERRY – MANUFACTURE DENTAL APPLIANCES PARTNERSHIP –

5,000.0

MAHER, YVONNE – 3, FORTFIELD, KILLERISK, TRALEE, CO. KERRY – NURSING HOME –

1,250.0

MANGAN, CORNELIUS – CAPPAGHANEEN, BEAUFORT, KILLARNEY, CO. KERRY – PAYE EMPLOYEE – 1,250.00

MCCARTHY, MICHAEL – 16. ROCKWELL CLOSE, TRALEE, CO. KERRY – WEDDING PLANNER/COMPANY DIRECTOR –

2,000.00

TYNAN, ERIC – 25, TRALEE MARINA, TRALEE, CO. KERRY – SUPPLY & FITTING KITCHENS & BEDROOMS –

5,750.0

FLEMING, DENIS DEE – BARNA, SCARTAGLEN, KILLARNEY, CO. KERRY – FARMER –

3,000.00

KERRY AIRPORT PLC – FARRANFORE, CO. KERRY – SERVICE ACTIVITIES –

2,500.0

CHAPTER 4 TEEN LTD – 16, CAHERANNE VILLAGE, BALLYVELLY, TRALEE, CO. KERRY – RESTAURATEUR –

635.0

DESIRE KITCHEN LTD – 58, NEW STREET, CATHEDRAL PLACE, KILLARNEY, CO. KERRY – RESTAURATEUR –

635.0

MANDA, AGNIESKA – THE SKIPPERS BAR AND RESTAURANT, DINGLE PENINSULA HOTEL, GALLARUS CROSS, BALLYFERRITER, DINGLE, CO. KERRY – RESTAURATEUR –

635.00

MAGEE, BRIAN – SHEHEREE, MILL ROAD, KILLARNEY, CO. KERRY – FAIRGROUND OPERATOR/COMPANY DIRECTOR –

67,984.00