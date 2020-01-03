13% drop in new cars registered in Kerry during 2019

There was a 13% drop in the number of new cars registered in Kerry last year.

There were 2,310 new passenger cars bought by people in the county during 2019, down from 2,662 the previous year, according to statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

New diesel car registrations dropped 20% in Kerry last year to 1,204, while the number of petrol cars bought fell 13% to 850.

193 petrol electric vehicles were registered last year in Kerry, up 39 on the previous year; there are 47 new electric cars, up 25, and 16 petrol or plug-in electric hybrids, up six on 2018.