13% drop in new car registrations in Kerry

There’s been a 13% drop in the number of new cars being registered in Kerry.

Statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show there were 1,595 new passenger cars registered in the county up to the end of June.

There’s been a drop in new diesel cars, down 21% on last year’s figure to 838, and petrol registrations fell 7% in the past year to 605 as of the end of June.

113 petrol electric vehicles were registered between January and June, down three compared to the same time last year.

There were 29 new electric cars registered during the same period, up 17 on last year, while there were 10 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids, up from three at the same time last year.